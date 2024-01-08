China's yuan slips as policy easing expectations grow

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, as comments from a key central bank official bolstered expectations of policy easing to shore up demand amid a fragile economic recovery.

Zou Lan, monetary policy department head of People's Bank of China (PBOC), said the central bank may use open market operations, medium-term lending facilities (MLF), and reserve requirements among other monetary policy tools to support reasonable growth in credit, state media reported late Monday.

"A key policymaker at the PBOC is laying the groundwork for more easing soon, likely to further stoke easing expectations and driving a pick-up in the offshore yuan activity overnight," said analysts at Citi in a note.

"Zou made similar comments in July, lifting easing speculation at the time," Citi analysts said.

The growing bets of more easing pushed yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR, CN230026= below 2.5%, the lowest level since April 2020.

While China delivered a raft of policy support steps last year to shore up a stuttering post-COVID economic recovery, more measures are expected over the short term to stabilise growth.

Prior to the market's opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.101 per U.S. dollar, 4 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.1006.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1558 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1583 at midday, 54 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Analysts at Maybank said they see depreciation risks of the offshore yuan against the dollar.

"While we do not look for any interest rate cut, a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut could be in the offing," said Maybank analysts.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 102.132 from the previous close of 102.209.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 63 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1646 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0321 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.101

7.1006

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1583

7.1529

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.81%

Spot change YTD

-0.85%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.62%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.132 102.209 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1646 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9554 2.09% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

