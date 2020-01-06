China's yuan slips as market awaits Phase 1 trade deal fine print, U.S.-Iran tensions

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The yuan fell marginally on Monday as investors awaited for more concrete details in the Sino-U.S. trade deal scheduled for mid-month and as a flare-up in Iran's conflict with Washington dented sentiment.

Safe-haven currencies and gold gained traction, while riskier assets took a beating after President Donald Trump warned of a "major retaliation" if Iran retaliates U.S. strikes. FRX/

"(Global) markets are all focusing on safe-haven currencies, that's a bit of a blow to sentiment in the renminbi," said a Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank.

At midday, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS traded 0.1% weaker at 6.9718 per dollar while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was little changed at 6.9697 per dollar.

Sentiment was already shaky as the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday that a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He have cut short their planned stay in the United States this month to sign the anticipated trade agreement.

Washington and Beijing have yet to officially confirm Liu's visit. Trump has said that he would sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China on Jan. 15.

"We are all watching for more details in the trade deal because so far we haven't had anything concrete," said a second trader in Shanghai.

UBS Global Wealth Management said in a report the initial agreement will afford the yuan some room to rally and urged investors keep their long positions unhedged until the currency strengthens to 6.8 per dollar.

"Expectations are pretty low for a Phase 2 deal before the U.S. presidential election in November, meaning neither a further increase nor a broader roll back in tariffs from here."

Seasonal factors will be supportive of the yuan in sessions ahead, said the second trader, as companies scoop up the currency to pay bonuses ahead of Chinese New Year. The long holiday to mark the festival will take place in late January.

The People's Bank of China set the guidance rate CNY=PBOC - from which onshore spot can trade 2% either side of - at 6.9718 prior to market open, a touch softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.9692.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 92.16, slightly firmer than the previous day's 92.1.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 96.829 from the previous close of 96.838.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9718

6.9681

-0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9718

6.965

-0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.00%

Spot change YTD

-1.42%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.71%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.16 92.1 0.1 Dollar index 96.829 96.838 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9697 0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0397 -0.96% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

