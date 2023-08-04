China's yuan set for weekly drop as stimulus hopes ebb

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan pared early gains against the dollar on Friday, and looked set to post a fall for the week, as hopes for imminent policy stimulus to help the recovery ebbed.

The currency rose to a one-week high in early trading before pulling back following the China state planner's press conference on macro-economic policies.

Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China, said guidance and support would be given to banks to effectively adjust interest rates on outstanding mortgages and reasonably control cost of liabilities. But there were no specific details on policy implementation.

"As the market has received more detailed and concrete measures in late July, the hope of policy driven recovery appears to transform into a disappointment in terms of breath and depth of stimulus," said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale.

"Therefore, the risk to USD/CNY is skewed to the upside again at the current range."

China's leadership pledged at Politburo meeting last month to support the economy through a "tortuous" post-pandemic recovery, and investors have been anxiously awaiting for specific measures since then.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 7.1418 per dollar, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix.

"The yuan fixing remained much stronger than what overnight moves implied, suggesting authorities' preference to slow or stop currency depreciation for now," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Friday's official guidance fix was 390 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.1808.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1500 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 7.1482, the firmest since July 31. But it quickly gave up gains to trade at 7.1795 by midday, 79 pips softer than the previous late session close, and is poised to be down around 0.4% for the week.

"Markets were disappointed that no major stimulus announcements were yielded from the press conference," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Currency traders said they would quickly shift their attention to a U.S. jobs report due later on Friday that could influence the path of U.S. interest rates. FRX/

The yuan market at 0320 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1418

7.1495

0.11%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1795

7.1716

-0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.53%

Spot change YTD

-3.89%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.28%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.377 102.542 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1852 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9668 2.51% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.