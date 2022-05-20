China's yuan set for biggest weekly gain since 2005

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS reversed earlier losses to finish the domestic session at 6.674 per dollar on Friday, the strongest such close since May 5.

If the yuan sustains such gains at the late night close, it would have gained 1.74% against the dollar for the week, booking the best weekly performance since 2005, when China revalued the currency and abandoned a decade-old peg against the greenback.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by William Maclean)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.