China's yuan set for biggest monthly loss since September

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 31, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic session at 7.1065 per dollar on Wednesday, the weakest such close since Nov. 30.

If the onshore spot price retains all the losses at the late night close, it would have lost 2.64% to the greenback for the month, booking the biggest monthly loss since September.

