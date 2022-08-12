China's yuan set for best week in two months as dollar bulls lie low

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its biggest weekly gain in two months, as slower-than-expected U.S. inflation readings prompted some investors to dial back hawkish Federal Reserve expectations.

Meanwhile, domestic market participants expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to withdraw some cash from the banking system at a policy loan rollover next Monday.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7413 per dollar, 89 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.7324.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7440 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7355 at midday, 95 pips firmer the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.41% to the dollar for the week, its biggest such gain since early June.

Traders said much of the yuan strength was reacting to dollar weakness after U.S. inflation report, which came in not as hot as expected. The data prompted some investors to slash bets on another 75-basis-point Fed rate hike in September. FRX/

But the yuan was likely to remain rangebound as some investors await the next catalyst.

A trader at a Chinese bank said some market participants have switched their attention to the PBOC's medium-term policy loan operation to gauge its monetary policy stance.

A Reuters poll showed China's central bank was expected to partially roll over a maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday, while keeping the rate unchanged, as rising inflationary pressures limit room for policy support.

Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank, said the central bank would "not flood the economy with excessive liquidity and a weaker yuan that makes imports into China more expensive", which is "not in the monetary authority's interest at this stage".

Gao expects China to maintain its pro-growth stance and keep the yuan stable in the run-up to the politically significant 20th Party Congress later in the year.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY stood at 105.189, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7326 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7413

6.7324

-0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7355

6.745

0.14%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.09%

Spot change YTD

-5.65%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.88%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 105.189 105.09 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7326 0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6616 1.20% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.