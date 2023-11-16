China's yuan set for best week in 2 mths after Xi meets Biden

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The yuan was steady on Friday and set for its biggest weekly gain in two months against a broadly softer dollar after a meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents slightly eased concerns over geostrategic risks attached to Chinese assets.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands around 7.2440 per dollar in onshore markets at midday, little changed from the previous late session close, but showing a 0.5% gain for the week so far.

"Investor concerns over Chinese growth loom large, but political events this week could now bolster sentiment more significantly," DBS said in a note.

U.S. President Joe Biden said a stable relationship between the U.S. and China was good for the world, after holding a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Xi told American executives in San Francisco on Wednesday that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, and there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation.

"Of course, certainty in politics is never a given, but we do see the case for some easing in the geopolitical risk premium for Chinese assets relative to just a week ago," DBS said, adding yuan's strength this week was also helped by a weak dollar.

Maybank said in a note to clients that an oil price set to decline for a fourth consecutive week could make the U.S. Federal Reserve "a tad more comforted that inflation is in check and could potentially become more growth supportive, which should lead to the decline of the USD".

Offshore yuan will also be supported by the People's Bank of China's bill issuance in Hong Kong next week, Maybank said.

The yuan market at 3:53AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.