China's yuan rises past key 6.95/dlr level to highest since Aug. 2

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China's onshore yuan extended gains on Tuesday afternoon, strengthening past 6.95 per dollar for the first time since Aug. 2.

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS extended gains on Tuesday afternoon, strengthening past 6.95 per dollar for the first time since Aug. 2.

The onshore spot yuan surged to a high of 6.9489 and was last traded at 6.9502 as of 0615 GMT.

It also briefly rose past its 200-day moving average.

The Chinese currency's gains come as risk appetite returned to global markets on tempered fears about a U.S.-Iran confrontation. CNY/

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More