China's yuan recovers from 1-month low, Fed, PBOC in focus

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced from a one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as corporate clients rushed to take profits on earlier greenback gains made after markets dramatically increased bets on more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

Fast-changing views in financial markets have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7600 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.7650, the weakest level since May 19. However, by midday, it was changing hands at 6.7381, 149 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said weakness in the yuan in early trade prompted some corporate clients to quickly convert their dollar holdings into the yuan to lock in profits, lending some support for the local currency.

"Domestic market participants are also anxiously awaiting the outcome," said a trader at a foreign bank.

"The more aggressive Fed tightening pressured the yuan and left (China) in a policy dilemma if we can ease further."

Some market participants expect Beijing will step up monetary easing to arrest the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 disruptions, but widening policy divergence with the United States could risk yuan depreciation and capital outflows.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is set to renew 200 billion yuan ($29.71 billion) worth of medium-term policy loan on Wednesday and the market will closely monitor borrowing costs to gauge the policy stance.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7482 per dollar, 300 pips or 0.44% weaker than the previous fix 6.7182, the softest fixing since May 20.

Some traders said the yuan rebound was unlikely to sustain as the hawkish Fed could boost the dollar and pressure non-dollar currencies in the long run.

"Markets are not only pricing the Fed's story of front-loading rate hikes but a steeper trajectory," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

In forwards market, China's one-year dollar/yuan swaps CNY1Y=CFXS, which tracks the differential between dollar and yuan interest rates, dropped deeper into negative territory to -500 points, its lowest level since 2011.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY traded at 105.054 from the previous close of 105.078, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7516 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7482

6.7182

-0.44%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7381

6.753

0.22%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.15%

Spot change YTD

-5.69%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.83%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 101.28 101.16 0.1 Dollar index 105.054 105.078 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7516 -0.20% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7405 0.11% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

