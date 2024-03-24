China's yuan rebounds on strong guidance and state banks' dollar selling

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded sharply against the dollar on Monday, propped up by suspected selling of dollars by state-owned banks and a strong official guidance set by the country's central bank.
Sources say China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars for yuan in onshore markets on Monday to stabilise the currency CNY=CFXS after it dropped to a four-month low on Friday.
The yuan's weakening beyond the key 7.2 per dollar level at the end of last week had also caused wobbles in China's stock market.
However, it was unclear if Monday's dollar selling meant authorities were continuing to defend the 7.2-level or simply trying to slow down the yuan's decline.
China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS firmed as much as 388 pips against the dollar in morning trade, on track for the largest daily gains in nearly three months.
Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0996 per U.S. dollar. That was 1,271 pips firmer than Reuters estimate, the biggest such discrepancy since November 2023, signaling China's discomfort with the recent yuan weakness.
The offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed nearly 200 pips after the release of the fix.
The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2150 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1973 at midday, 317 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
The broad dollar strength and a weak Japanese yen were contributing to the recent yuan weakness, analysts at Soochow Securities said, adding that the yuan movement has been increasingly influenced by the yen since 2022.
The global dollar index .DXY rose to 104.314 from the previous close of 104.004.
The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 401 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2374 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0243 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item
Current
Previous
Change
PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC
7.0996
7.1004
0.01%
Spot yuan CNY=CFXS
7.1973
7.229
0.44%
Divergence from midpoint*
1.38%
Spot change YTD
-1.38%
Spot change since 2005 revaluation
14.99%
Key indexes:
Item
Current
Previous
Change
Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index
0.0
Dollar index
104.314
104.004
0.3
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
