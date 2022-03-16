China's yuan rebounds from 3-month low, analysts weigh capital outflow risks

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced from a three-month low on Wednesday, lifted by a media report that Saudi Arabia was in talks to price its oil sales to China in the Chinese currency, while the central bank also appeared reluctant to allow more weakness.

Both onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore yuan CNH=D3 reversed losses after the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Saudi Arabia was considering accepting yuan instead of dollars for Chinese oil sales.

The report buoyed investor sentiment as the move could improve the use of the Chinese currency and its status as a reserve currency, some yuan traders said.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.38 per dollar, 40 pips softer than the previous fix 6.376, the weakest since Dec. 20, 2021.

In contrast to weaker-than-expected official guidance and huge estimate errors seen in the past two sessions, Wednesday's fixing came in line with market forecasts and was 2 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.3802.

"That has halted the policy signals in the past two days for weaker yuan," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Market participants take the central bank's daily yuan midpoint fixing as a gauge for official attitude towards FX policy.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS rebounded from Tuesday's low of 6.3880 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 20, 2021, to recover all the losses from the previous trading session before changing hands at 6.3610 at midday.

Some traders and analysts said the yuan gained some slight support after China's A-share market stabilised following recent sharp losses, although the market rout has dented investor sentiment and prompted capital outflows. .SS

"Capital flow also points to a weaker CNY as regulatory concerns at home as well as fears of U.S. delisting continue to hurt sentiment," said Nathan Chow, senior economist at DBS, noting foreign investors made their biggest sell-offs in mainland equities via Stock Connect scheme in two years last week.

Tech shares in China and Hong Kong have been battered in the last few weeks after the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission identified Chinese companies that will be delisted if they do not provide access to audit documents.

Xie Yaxuan, chief macro analyst at China Merchants Securities, said a combination of tensions over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, tightening monetary policy in Europe and the United States, and COVID-19 resurgence across mainland China could all lead to capital outflows.

"China's capital outflow pressure is likely to continue, with further yuan depreciation to release capital outflow pressure," Xie said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to raise interest rate for the first time in three years at its policy meeting later this week. FRX/

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 98.879 from the previous close of 99.097, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3765 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.38

6.376

-0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.361

6.3697

0.14%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.30%

Spot change YTD

-0.09%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.11%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 105.31 105.26 0.1 Dollar index 98.879 99.097 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3765 -0.24% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4868 -1.65% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

