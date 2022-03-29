China's yuan rallies off 2-week low, corporate buying seen in lockdown-thinned trading

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The yuan bounced from a near two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, thanks to some corporate demand while trading volumes CNYSPTVOL=CFXT contracted as Shanghai began the first phase of a two-stage lockdown.

Some market participants were forced to work from home due to the restrictions on movement aimed at stifling the spread of COVID-19 in China's financial hub.

State-owned Securities Times on Tuesday flagged chances that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) could reduce bank's reserve requirement ratio in the near term to support credit expansion and prop up economic growth amid the lockdown in China's most populous city.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.364 per dollar, 92 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.3732, but 39 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.3601.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS rebounded from a near two-week low of 6.3825 hit a day earlier and traded at 6.3699 at midday, 21 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Some currency traders said the slight strength in the yuan in morning deals was driven by corporate's conversion of their FX receipts into the local unit.

Some traders and analysts believe dollar liquidity onshore remained ample, which could give the yuan some protection as rising interest rates in the United States and other major economies draw money out of China.

"A more aggressive Federal Reserve hiking cycle has resulted in a narrowing of the spread between Chinese government bonds (CGBs) and USTs. This has exerted some downward pressure on the CNY," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"But we expect ongoing trade surpluses and portfolio inflows to support the yuan after its seasonal weakness in the coming weeks," they said, expecting the yuan to trade at 6.32 per dollar at end-June.

The yield gap between China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR and 10-year U.S. treasuries US10YT=RR hovered at a more than three-year low of about 32 basis points on Tuesday morning.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 99.083 from the previous close of 99.091, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3826 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.364

6.3732

0.14%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3699

6.372

0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.09%

Spot change YTD

-0.23%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.93%

Key indexes:

