China's yuan nears 6-month low, concerns over faltering economic recovery

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - The yuan currency weakened on Thursday, to near a six-month low against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Thursday, as investors remained concerned that China's post-COVID economic recovery was losing steam.

Prior to the market's open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the daily midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0529 per U.S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix 7.056 but largely in line with consensus expectations.

Investors took the fixing as a sign that the PBOC would tolerate further weakness in the yuan, and that "it is allowing market forces to drive the yuan as long as price action does not get too unruly," Maybank analysts said in a research note on Thursday.

Investors were also holding back after a raft of data for April released earlier this month that pointed to an economy losing momentum after the initial post-COVID bounce, analysts said.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0680 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0724 at midday, 119 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.28% weaker the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

"Policy makers and foreign investors alike are looking for a stronger signal for self-sustaining economic recovery before committing to further inward investments," Bank of America analysts said in a research note published this week.

China's April industrial profit data, due out on Saturday, and a purchasing managers' index for May, set to be released on Wednesday, could provide the next signals.

Bank of America has adjusted its yuan forecast for the second quarter to 7.0 per dollar from 6.8 previously.

The yuan is labouring against a broadly stronger dollar, as the global dollar index .DXY rose to a two-month high of 104.006.

While U.S. Federal Reserve officials generally agreed last month that the need for further interest rate increases "had become less certain,", their views are still divided over whether there should be more rate hikes given the risks of persistent inflation, according to minutes of the May 2-3 meeting released on Wednesday.

The dollar has also benefited from its safe haven status as a result of the impasse in negotiations in Washington to approve an increase in the U.S. government's debt ceiling. While failure to reach agreement would trigger a default that could also tip the U.S. economy into recession, investors have shunned more risky assets as they fear the impact on the global economy.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.17% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.0843 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.8932 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.77% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 3:31AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

