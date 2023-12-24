News & Insights

China's yuan nearly steady in thin trade

December 24, 2023 — 11:10 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan was roughly flat against the dollar on Monday, with trading light given many markets around the world were closed on Christmas Day.

Trading is expected to remain thin for the last week of the year, market participants said.

The yuan could strengthen if more exporters convert their foreign exchange receipts into yuan before the Lunar New Year, they added.

Trade was subdued with the spot yuan swinging in a tight range of less than 100 pips, while the trading volume CNYSPTVOL=CFXT shrank to roughly $5.9 billion by midday from a normal half-day volume of about $9 billion over the past month.

Prior to the market's opening, People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.101 per U.S. dollar, 57 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0953.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1349 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1361 at midday, only 6 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Meanwhile, the trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index fell to 97.82, the lowest since Sept. 11, 2023, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.

China only publishes the CFETS index on a weekly and monthly basis.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 101.709 from the previous close of 101.698, but still hovering near a five-month low.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, boosting financial market expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next March.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 74 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1435 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0324 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.101

7.0953

-0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1361

7.1355

-0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.49%

Spot change YTD

-3.31%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.98%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index

0.0

Dollar index

101.709

101.698

0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

7.1435

-0.10%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

6.9588

2.04%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

