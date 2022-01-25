China's yuan near 4-year high, authorities appear more tolerant of strength

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near four-year high against the dollar and a 6-1/2-year high versus its trading basket on Wednesday, extending gains as authorities, for now, appeared to be taking a more tolerant of view of the currency's strength.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.3246 yuan per dollar, 172 pips, or 0.27%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3418. It was the firmest since April 25, 2018.

The much stronger official guidance rate drove the trade-weighted CFETS basket index .CFSCNYI up to 103.5, the highest since Aug. 11, 2015.

The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3220 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.3201, the strongers since April 26, 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3229, 28 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Delarers said pre-holiday corporate demand has helped push the yuan higher while the central banked silent in recent weeks, raising speculation over how far and how fast the authorities would allow the currency to appreciate.

"The market is dancing on a knife-edge," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting market participants have been carefully testing the authorities' patience with a strengthening yuan.

The spot yuan has gained 0.5% against the dollar and more than 1% against a basket of trading partners so far this year.

The PBOC introduced policy measures to curb yuan gains last year when the yuan crossed key thresholds.

"Given that we usually see strong exporter demand heading into Lunar New Year, (the PBOC) will not step in at this stage," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

If the yuan remains firm after the holiday period, Goh said the central bank could use the daily fix to tug the yuan back, and official financial newspapers could run commentaries to show the market that the yuan's strength was becoming undesirable.

The week-long Lunar New Year holiday starts on Jan. 31.

Separately, markets will pay close attention to the outcome of Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting due later in the session, which could hold clues to the trajectory of its planned policy tightening.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 95.959 from the previous close of 95.948, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3284 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3246

6.3418

0.27%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3229

6.3257

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.03%

Spot change YTD

0.51%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.90%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 103.01 103.02 0.0 Dollar index 95.959 95.948 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3284 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4512 -1.96% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

