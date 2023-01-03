China's yuan near 4-month high on policy support hopes, seasonal demand

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered at a four-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, as investor hopes for more policy support to boost the economy and rising seasonal demand helped the local unit outperform broader greenback strength.

China's finance minister pledged to step up fiscal expansion this year, days after the central bank said it would implement prudent monetary policy to support an economy hurt by the COVID-19 disruptions.

"The People's Bank of China (PBOC) may remain accommodative in the early stage of reopening but gradually turn mindful of inflation risks afterwards," Citi analysts said in a note.

"The return of China's growth story is likely to keep its interest rates and stock earnings up and support the RMB."

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9131 per dollar, 344 pips or 0.5% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9475, the strongest since Sept. 15.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9090 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8987 at midday, 147 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It was not far from a more than four-month high of 6.8733 hit a day earlier.

Currency traders said the strength in the yuan also came as more corporate clients have started to convert their FX receipts into the local currency for various payments for orders and bonus handouts ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

"The Chinese yuan has tended to strengthen from the beginning of the year leading into the Lunar New Year holidays," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ said in a note.

"This is driven by exporters' conversion of accumulated foreign exchange proceeds," he added.

The week-long holiday starts on Jan. 21 this year.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 104.527 from the previous close of 104.518, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9012 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0307 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9131

6.9475

0.50%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.8987

6.9134

0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.21%

Spot change YTD

0.02%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.97%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.527 104.518 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9012 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.732 2.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

