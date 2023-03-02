China's yuan more flexible, helps stabilise economy: c.bank governor

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan has become more flexible, helping stabilise the economy and the central bank will keep yuan exchange rates stable, the Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang said on Friday at a news conference in Beijing.

The central bank will also keep liquidity reasonably ample and will safeguard the bottom line for preventing systemic risks, Yi said.

