China's yuan looks set for biggest annual loss since 1994, down 8.6%

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

December 30, 2022 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan finished the domestic session at a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, but still looked set for the worst annual performance in 28 years.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic trading session at 6.9514 per dollar, the strongest such close since Dec. 14.

If it finishes the late night session at the domestic closing level, it would have lose 8.6% against the dollar for the year, recording the biggest annual drop since 1994 when China unified market and official rates.

A buoyant dollar in light of Federal Reserve tightening and a COVID-induced domestic economic slowdown were among the major factors pressuring the Chinese currency this year.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.