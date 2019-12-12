China's yuan jumps to 4-1/2-mth high on trade deal

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's onshore spot yuan jumped to a 4-1/2-month high in early trade on Friday, breaching a key threshold, as traders cheered news Beijing and Washington have reached a preliminary trade deal aimed at defusing a protracted tariff war.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9595 per dollar on Friday morning and rose to a high of 6.9570 at one point, the strongest level since Aug.2.

It also breached the psychologically critical 7 per dollar mark. China let its currency weaken past the key level in early August for the first time in more than a decade, with market interpreting it as a sign that Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness to counteract the negative impact of the trade war with the United States.

The United States has reached a "phase-one" trade deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between the two nations said on Thursday, saying a statement from the White House was expected soon.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 also leapt. It traded at 6.9596 as of 0143 GMT.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

