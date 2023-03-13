China's yuan jumps to 2-week high as market sees a less hawkish Fed

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.8745, 450 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Imminent pressure for the yuan to weaken past 7 per dollar has ebbed, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

"Market projections for the scope of Fed's interest rate hike in March have changed significantly, in addition to broad risk-on sentiment," Cheung said.

"And China's monetary policy should remain stable as China kept its central bank governor in his post."

Cheung added that investors would pay attention to U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday for more clues on the health of the world's largest economy.

Beijing surprised the market by keeping its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts at the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament on Sunday, prioritising continuity as economic challenges loomed at home and abroad.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.801 from the previous close of 104.576, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.8729 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.7141 per dollar, implying a 2.37% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0344 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9375

6.9655

0.40%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.8745

6.9195

0.65%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.91%

Spot change YTD

0.37%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

20.39%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 103.801 104.576 -0.7 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.8729 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.705 3.47% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Li Gu, Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Bradley Perrett) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

