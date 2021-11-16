China's yuan jumps as investors cheer Biden-Xi meeting

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit a more than five-month high against the dollar on Tuesday morning, as investors embraced positive developments in talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Both the onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore yuan CNH=D3 jumped in morning trade, with the onshore spot price hitting a high of 6.3666 per dollar, the strongest since June 1.

Its offshore counterpart also leapt to 6.3629 at one point, the loftiest since June 1.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.