China's yuan jumps as investors cheer Biden-Xi meeting

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's yuan hit a more than five-month high against the dollar on Tuesday morning, as investors embraced positive developments in talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Both the onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore yuan CNH=D3 jumped in morning trade, with the onshore spot price hitting a high of 6.3666 per dollar, the strongest since June 1.

Its offshore counterpart also leapt to 6.3629 at one point, the loftiest since June 1.

