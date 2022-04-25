China’s yuan jerkily adjusts to ugly reality

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Refiles to add chart.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s currency rallied throughout the pandemic. But following the recent rosy 4.8% first-quarter GDP growth figure, it has shed nearly 3% in five trading days, its worst week since 2015, to approach 6.6 per dollar. The steepness of the correction reflects how overdue it is.

The renminbi – its official name - is closely managed by the People’s Bank of China and has stayed firm even as the dollar rallied against most other currencies. That’s in part thanks to China’s consistently strong trade surplus and in part thanks to the central bank’s resistance to lowering interest rates despite wobbling growth.

However, investors’ expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve Board will keep aggressively hiking rates has erased the spread between American and Chinese benchmark bond yields. Beijing’s draconian response to a renewed Covid-19 outbreak is destabilising the export supply chain even as local inflation spikes and overseas demand cools.

A softer currency could support exports, but with local equity and property markets reeling and foreign investors pulling back, it will also encourage investors to evacuate yuan-denominated assets, as they did in 2015. This adjustment could prove just as tricky to manage. (By Pete Sweeney)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Gap falls through the inflation gap

Bling stocks are approaching 2020 pain level

Zhihu pays high price for its escape to Hong Kong

Fallen UK tech star can expect more lowball bids

Inflation sours Danone’s improved growth

(Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.