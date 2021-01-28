China's yuan inches up as tight liquidity pushes interbank rates higher

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Thursday, as tight interbank liquidity heading into Lunar New Year pushed money markets rates higher, though gains were limited as a global stock market rout increased safe-harbour demand for assets like the dollar.

Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4845 per dollar, 180 pips weaker than the previous fix.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4789 at midday, 33 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4975 per dollar.

On Thursday, China's central bank drained a net 150 billion yuan via open market operations.

China's short-term money rates climbed higher on Thursday, driven by persistently tight cash conditions in the interbank money market heading into the Lunar New Year holiday.

The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market CN1DRP=CFXS surged to 3.0042%, the highest since April 1, 2015.

Traders said the yuan was pressured near the 6.5000 per dollar level, after the Federal Reserve's cautious comments overnight and a Wall Street stock rout that increased risk aversion.

The Fed on Wednesday kept settings unchanged as expected but pledged to keep accommodative policies in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.

The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as the stock rout boosted safe-harbour demand.

"With the CNH losing ground to above 6.50 handle, we turn more cautious on the RMB view in the near term. The fears of PBOC's de-leveraging could trigger the correction of China equities and discourage capital inflow for China stock markets," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a report.

China's stock market fell on Thursday, with the blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 retreating 2.4% by the midday break, prompting more than 6 billion yuan in outflows via the Stock Connect that links mainland and Hong Kong markets and allows foreign investors access to the A-share market.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.96, firmer than the previous day's 95.86.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6468, 2.44% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 4:05AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4845

6.4665

-0.28%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4789

6.4822

0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.09%

Spot change YTD

0.76%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.75%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.96 95.86 0.1 Dollar index 90.748 90.669 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4975 -0.29% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6468 -2.44% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

