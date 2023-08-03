China's yuan inches up as services activity quickens

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up on Thursday against the dollar in a tight range, buoyed by the central bank's continual support through a stronger-than-expected daily fixing and by a survey showing services activity quickened slightly in July.

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in July from 53.9 in June, marking an expansion of business activity across the services sector for a seventh straight month. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction in activity.

The latest data from the private-sector business survey contrasted with the official survey on Monday which showed services activity has continued to slown.

Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said: "the jury is still out on whether more specific measures would be implemented to boost household spending.".

For the past month the central bank has sough to dampen volatility in the exchange rate by setting stronger than expected daily fixings.

On Thursday, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1495 per U.S. dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix 7.1368 but over 400 pips stronger than consensus estimate.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1888 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1916 at midday, 4 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 0.59% weaker than the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The dollar index .DXY rose to 102.666 from the previous close of 102.59.

Overnight, the U.S. Treasury announced that it would sell $103 billion of longer term securities, an amount that exceeded dealers' expectation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR, which moves inversely to prices, gained and at one point reached its highest point since November.

If the 10-year yield breaks above 4.1% it would trigger further sell-offs in risky assets, bolster the dollar and put pressure on the yuan, said ANZ Goh.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.13% weaker than the onshore spot rate of 7.201 per dollar.

The yuan market at 3:49AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.