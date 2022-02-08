China's yuan inches higher but gains capped by weak stocks

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan was firmer against the dollar on Tuesday but gains were capped by tumbling mainland stocks, which weighed on investor sentiment and as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3569 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.358.

The fixing is a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.3543 per dollar, which analysts say should hose down expectations of a yuan intervention.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3565 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3599 at midday, 26 pips stronger from the previous late session close.

The slump in A-share markets weighed on sentiment in the foreign exchange, said a trader at a foreign bank.

China's CSI300 Index .CSI300 fell 2.1% after Washington on Monday said it had added 33 Chinese entities to its "unverified list", which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

The dollar index clawed back some lost ground after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations for an imminent interest rate hike in the euro zone.

Investor focus now shifts to U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for clues on the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

"The yuan will face some depreciation pressure as corporate demand for the currency fades after the Chinese New Year holidays," China Construction Bank said in a note.

Strong corporate demand prior to the Lunar New Year holidays helped push the yuan to the highest in nearly four years.

China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - unexpectedly fell to $3.22 trillion last month.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 95.535 from the previous close of 95.399. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3641 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:45AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3569

6.358

0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3599

6.3625

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.05%

Spot change YTD

-0.08%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.14%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.34 102.42 -0.1 Dollar index 95.535 95.399 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3641 -0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4749 -1.82% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

