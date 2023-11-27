China's yuan inches higher after PBOC emphasises currency stability

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) emphasised its determination to keep the currency stable in a quarterly policy implementation report released a day earlier.

Addressing the exchange rate, the report said PBOC would "resolutely correct pro-cyclical market activities, deal with behaviors that disrupt market orders, prevent overshooting risks in the currency and avoid the formation of one-sided and self-reinforced market expectations."

The report reinforced the message that PBOC would keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at a near six-month high of 7.1132 per dollar, 27 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1159.

Tuesday's official guidance rate, the strongest since June 9, continued to be set firmer than expected, a situation that has persisted for months with market watchers interpreting it as an official attempt to support the yuan.

Tuesday's midpoint was 300 pips firmer than Reuters estimate of 7.1432.

"We see further short-term downward pressure on USD/CNY, as the central bank continues to press daily fixings," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"If the USD selling tide reverses and data disappoint, CNH funded carry trades may look attractive again, with positioning lightening up significantly."

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1530 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1508 at midday, 20 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Some currency traders said the yuan was likely to swing around the psychologically important 7.15 per dollar before the release of the closely watched purchasing managers index for November later this week.

The survey is considered a leading indicator of the health of the economy. The mixed data for October pointed to an uneven and bumpy recovery path.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.154 from the previous close of 103.199, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1562 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0357 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1132

7.1159

0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1508

7.1528

0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.53%

Spot change YTD

-3.51%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.74%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.154 103.199 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1562 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9625 2.16% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

