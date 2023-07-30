China's yuan inches higher after better-than-expected PMI data

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by slightly better-than-expected factory manufacturing data, while investors continued to wait for more concrete measures and stimulus moves to support the broad economy.

China's manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, albeit at a slower pace, reinforcing the need for further policy support to boost domestic demand.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1305 per dollar, 33 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1338.

The central bank continued its weeks-long trend of setting the midpoint firmer than market projections, seen by investors as a sign of the authorities' growing discomfort over recent yuan weakness.

Monday's official guidance rate was 219 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.1524.

"We expect yuan stability to be maintained as the yuan is already below fair value and supportive for growth, and to avoid outflow risks as policymakers decide on how best to address slowing growth," said Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1420 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1417 at midday, 80 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said investors remained their rangebound trading strategy while awaiting for more details about the stimulus measures as indicated by the past Politburo meeting.

China's top leaders pledged last week to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand, signalling more stimulus steps.

"While an improvement in sentiment towards the growth outlook would support the exchange rate, we expect other factors to continue to weigh on the yuan," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"Namely, the unfavorable interest rate spread between China and the U.S., which may widen further as the PBOC is expected to cut interest rate to facilitate economic growth."

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 101.773 from the previous close of 101.622, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1432 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0300 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1305

7.1338

0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1417

7.1497

0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.16%

Spot change YTD

-3.38%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.89%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 101.773 101.622 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1432 -0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9245 2.97% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

