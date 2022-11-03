China's yuan hovers near 15-year low after Fed decision

By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 7.3036, 146 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan weakness was largely reflecting the firmer dollar, but growing signs of a domestic economic slowdown were adding pressure on the local currency.

China's services activity contracted for a second straight month in October and by a sharper pace as COVID-19 containment measures hit businesses and consumption, a private-sector business survey showed on Thursday.

"We further lower our 2023 GDP growth forecast by 70 basis points, to 3.8%," economists at Barclays said in a note.

"The downgrade is mainly attributable to our weaker outlook for the property sector and worsening external demand amid a looming global recession and rising geopolitical tensions."

A recent Reuters poll forecast China's growth to slow to 3.2% in 2022, far below the official target of around 5.5%, marking one of the worst performances in almost half a century.

Separately, some market participants said they would shift their attention to U.S. jobs data due on Friday for more clues on the Fed's tightening trajectory.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 111.925 from the previous close of 111.345, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.3225 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2472

7.2197

-0.38%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3036

7.289

-0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.78%

Spot change YTD

-12.99%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.32%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 111.925 111.345 0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3225 -0.26% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1334 1.60% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

