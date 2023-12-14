China's yuan hovers at six-month high, as exporters rush to settle FX receipts

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered at a six-month high against an easing dollar on Friday, as some exporters rushed to settle foreign exchange receipts after the Federal Reserve said the historic monetary tightening in the United States was likely over.

China has been an outlier among global central banks as it has loosened monetary policy to shore up the economy while other major economies have raised interest rates to battle stubborn inflation. Such wide yield differentials have put downside pressure on the yuan and risk capital outflows.

Chinese exporters traditionally convert more of their foreign exchange receipts into the Chinese currency towards the year-end and Lunar New Year holidays for various payments, including year-end bonus handouts.

Traders said the latest comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested a possible Fed pivot towards rate cuts and prompted exporters to rush to liquidate and accelerate the yuan gains.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at a six-month high of 7.0957 per dollar, 133 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1090.

Despite the much strengthened midpoint fixing on Friday, traders and analysts said the guidance continued to come in firmer than they had expected, a situation that has persisted for months and they interpreted it as an official attempt to keep the yuan stable.

Friday's official midpoint was 175 pips stronger than Reuters estimate of 7.1132.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1186 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1182 at midday, not far from a more than six-month high of 7.1099 hit a day earlier.

"USD/CNY and USD/CNH are now anchored by the softer dollar as well as the lower (U.S. Treasury) yields," Maybank analysts said in a note.

"Uncertain growth outlook (will) keep the yuan on the backfoot against other non-USD currencies."

Activity indicators released on Friday painted a mixed picture of the broad economy, showing industrial output grew faster than expected but retail sales missed forecasts, suggested Beijing's recent flurry of stimulus has helped stabilise the economy but more measures remained needed.

"The economy is on course to achieve 5% growth in 2023, but only thanks to base effects from last years COVD-19 disruptions," Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"Meeting the same target next year would require a marked and sustained pick-up in quarter-on-quarter growth relative to its pace this year. That seems ambitious even accounting for some near-term cyclical upside."

He expects China to deliver a couple of interest rate cuts over the coming months, at least one more reduction to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and a further acceleration in fiscal spending.

Separately, the central bank ramped up liquidity offering by injecting a net 800 billion yuan fresh fund into the banking system when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans, booking the biggest monthly increase on record. It kept interest rate unchanged as expected.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 101.934 from the previous close of 101.956, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1228 per dollar.

