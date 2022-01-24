China's yuan hovers at 3-1/2-yr high, basket index at strongest since 2015

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered at a more than 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, while its value against major trading partners jumped to strongest level since late 2015, underpinned by persistent corporate demand before the long holiday.

Currency traders said the yuan largely shrugged off the broad dollar strength in global markets against the backdrop of safe-haven demand due to worries over a faster pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening and potential military conflict in Ukraine. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3418 per dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.3411. But it was 32 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3386.

While most other non-dollar currencies booked losses against a rising greenback, yuan's strength sent its trade-weighted CFETS basket index .CFSCNYI to 103.21, the highest level since Nov. 18, 2015, Reuters calculation based on official data.

"Everyone was selling dollars (for yuan)," said a trader at a foreign bank.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3280 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3296 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot price hit a high of 6.3238 in late trade on Monday, the loftiest level since May 2018.

FX conversion before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Jan. 31, has been traditionally heavier as exporters need to settle their dollar receipts for goods payments and employee bonuses, but markets widely expect some weakness could kick in soon.

"Corporate's FX settlement could weaken in light of slowing export growth in the next few months to drag the yuan lower," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analysts at MUFG Bank.

But Sun noted investors can't rule out more intensified policy stimulus than the market has expected to offer support for sentiment and the currency prices.

"Barring unexpectedly lethal (COVID-19) variants, demand recovery may be broaden in the rest of the world especially within Asia where vaccination rates have caught up. In such an environment, we are more negative on the CNY on a trade weighted basis," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Still, several traders said markets would likely wait till mid-March after Beijing holds the Winter Olympic Games and the annual parliamentary gathering as the authorities are usually keen to preserving financial markets stability during key events.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 95.966 from the previous close of 95.918, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3359 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3418

6.3411

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3296

6.3304

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.19%

Spot change YTD

0.40%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.76%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.95 102.79 0.2 Dollar index 95.966 95.918 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3359 -0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.453 -1.72% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

