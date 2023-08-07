China's yuan hovers at 2-week low, market expects more monetary easing

By midday, the yuan was changing hands at 7.1921, 181 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Corporate dollar demand remained strong even as authorities remained steadfast in their efforts, including setting firmer-than-expected guidance fix, to counteract the yuan's weakness, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Some currency traders said they would pay close attention to trade and inflation data due later this week for more clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy, a key factor in determining the yuan's outlook.

"We expect exports to have contracted further last month and imports to remain in contraction, and see the country's headline CPI registering deflation this July after growth in consumer prices stalled in June," said Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Many traders and market analysts say the upcoming weak data could prompt the central bank to deliver additional monetary easing measures to support the broad economy

"Deflationary pressures will fuel calls for PBOC to deliver additional stimulus," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee.

"We expect at least one reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut and balance sheet expansion in the third quarter of this year."

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 102.091 from the previous close of 102.017, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.2013 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0343 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.138

7.1418

0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1921

7.174

-0.25%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.76%

Spot change YTD

-4.06%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.08%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.091 102.017 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2013 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.974 2.35% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.