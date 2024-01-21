News & Insights

China's yuan holds steady on unchanged lending rates; offshore yuan liquidity tight

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 21, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the U.S. dollar as the central bank skipped interest rate cuts in its market operations on Monday, while offshore yuan funding costs surged to their highest in nearly four months.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at its monthly fixing on Monday, matching market expectations, with authorities seen as having limited scope for monetary easing amid downward pressure on the yuan.

The decision came after the central bank surprised markets last week by maintaining its medium-term lending facility rate.

Meanwhile, offshore yuan liquidity has shown signs of tightness. Hong Kong's offshore yuan one-week CNH HIBOR HICNHONDF= - a measure of offshore yuan liquidity conditions - jumped to 4.95045%, the highest since Sept. 26.

Surges in yuan funding costs have also made it more expensive for investors to short the yuan.

Prior to market open on Monday, the central bank set its midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which it allows the yuan to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1105 per dollar, 62 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1167, and the strongest level in a week.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1940 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1955 at midday, 23 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.171 from the previous close of 103.288.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 99 pips weaker than onshore spot at 7.2054 per dollar.

Overall, the offshore yuan is likely to remain under growing pressure and contribute to broader dollar strength, said analysts at Barclays.

"We maintain our USDCNY 7.35 end-Q1 forecast, even as the PBOC maintains a rigid stance on fixings to prevent a sharp currency decline," Barclays analysts said.

The yuan market at 0355 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1105

7.1167

0.09%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1955

7.1932

-0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.20%

Spot change YTD

-1.36%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.02%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index

0.0

Dollar index

103.171

103.288

-0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

7.2054

-0.14%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

7.0175

1.33%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.