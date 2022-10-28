China's yuan holds steady, looks set for longest monthly losing streak since 1994

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday after a volatile week, while investors look for the next catalyst without making huge bets on the currency for now.

Market participants await U.S. PCE reports due later in the session and a policy decision from the Federal Reserve meeting next week for more clues on the U.S. tightening trajectory, which could affect the dollar and other major currencies, traders said.

Nevertheless, the Chinese currency still looks set for an eighth-straight monthly loss in October, the longest losing streak since 1994 when China unified market and official rates.

Broad dollar strength against the backdrop of Fed tightening and a COVID-induced domestic economic slowdown have pressured the yuan this year.

The onshore yuan hit the weakest level in 15 years this week before making a record rebound after authorities rolled out a slew of measures to stem the depreciation, at a time the greenback also retreated to reflect expectations of less aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ, said China prefers a stronger yuan, while managing volatility has become its primary task.

"As the outlook for China's external balance deteriorates, Chinese authorities will be wary of diminishing forex reserves," Yeung said in a note.

He added China's FX reserves, which stood at just above the closely watched $3 trillion level, has been bolstering investor confidence.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1698 per dollar, 128 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.1570, the weakest level since Feb.15, 2008.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2408 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2232 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Trading was tepid on Friday, with volume shrinking to $11.08 billion by midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

"It's hard to figure out the yuan's movements ... market participants will watch the reaction after Fed rate decision next week," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 110.378 from the previous close of 110.587, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.23 per dollar.

The yuan market 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1698

7.157

-0.18%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2232

7.224

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.74%

Spot change YTD

-12.02%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.58%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 110.378 110.587 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.23 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.072 1.38% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

