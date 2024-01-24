News & Insights

China's yuan holds steady as stocks bounce after RRR cut

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 24, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as stocks bounced after the country's central bank said it will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), a move expected to boost investor sentiment and shore up a shaky economic recovery.

The weakness in China's stock market has been dragging on yuan sentiment lately and the RRR cut has somewhat boosted investors' risk appetite towards Chinese assets, market participants said.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 is down more than 20% in a year and is still hovering near a 5-year low, weighed down by an economy struggling to make a post-pandemic rebound. The CSI300 gained 1.3% by midday on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps) from Feb. 5, PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday.

The central bank sees the U.S. Fed's dovish pivot as providing the opportunity for more proactive fiscal and monetary policies to stabilise the domestic economy, manage financial risks, keep the yuan stable and enhance the appeal of yuan-denominated assets to foreign investors, Philip Wee, senior FX strategist at DBS said in a note.

"We do not see a lasting impact on the yuan but the recent slew of stimulus and rescue packages considered suggest that the government could be desperate to ramp up supportive growth measures," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Prior to the market's opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1044 per U.S. dollar, firmest level since Jan 9.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1607 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1590 at midday, 10 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 103.319 from the previous close of 103.236.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading almost on par with the onshore spot at 7.1588 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0325 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1044

7.1053

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.159

7.158

-0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.77%

Spot change YTD

-0.85%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.61%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index

0.0

Dollar index

103.319

103.236

0.1

* Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

7.1588

0.00%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

6.9875

1.67%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.