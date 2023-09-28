China's yuan holds steady ahead of week-long holiday

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against a buoyant dollar on Thursday, underpinned by a persistently stronger-than-expected official guidance fix, while trading was thin and tepid ahead of the week-long National Day holiday.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1798 per dollar, the weakest since Sept. 14. That is down 81 pips than the previous fix of 7.1717.

However, the central bank continued its months-long effort in setting firmer-than-expected yuan midpoint fixing, a move that traders and analysts interpreted as a sign of rising discomfort over rapid yuan losses.

And Thursday's official midpoint fixing was 1,441 pips firmer than Reuters estimate of 7.3239, marking the second largest deviation on record.

The firmer-than-expected midpoint has also lifted the yuan's value against its major trading partners, with the CFETS basket index .CFSCNYI, a gauge that measures the yuan's strength versus a basket of currencies, hitting a five-month high of 99.55, up 0.89% so far this year. The spot yuan has lost more than 5% to the dollar during the same period.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3050 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.3113 at midday, 17 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The holiday shortened week has dampened trading interests, traders said. The spot yuan swung in a very tight range of 80 pips in morning deals, while turnover shrunk to $5.5 billion as of midday, down from a typical half-day volume of about $15 billion.

"A lot of market participants and investors have already gone on holiday, and trading interest is very tepid," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Chinese domestic financial markets will be closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday from Friday, and trading will resume on Oct. 9.

"Focus this week (is) on China PMIs – out on weekend while China's extended golden week holidays suggests that market liquidity should thin further," Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

China is due to release its September factory activity data on Saturday, and many traders said they will pay close attention to the data to gauge the health of the world's second-largest economy.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 106.686 from the previous close of 106.666, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.3156 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0337 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1798

7.1717

-0.11%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3113

7.313

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.83%

Spot change YTD

-5.63%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.20%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.686 106.666 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3156 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1325 0.66% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

