China's yuan holds ground on dollar weakness

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Thursday, helped by broad weakness in the U.S. dollar.

The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday as downbeat U.S. economic data and optimism about coronavirus vaccines prompted investors to seek out riskier assets tied to global commodities and emerging markets.

Sentiment toward the yuan rose as the dollar index =USD against a basket of six other currencies fell below 92 overnight, its lowest in more than two months, weighed down by e expectations that the Federal Reserve's easy stance would keep pressure on the U.S. currency.

The yuan might have appreciated by more had it not been for the month end demand for the dollar, traders said.

"If the dollar continues to fall, there is no reason for the USD/CNY not to decline," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may soon give markets a better steer on how long they'll continue to buy bonds to provide support to an economy under siege from a resurgence of coronavirus infections and still struggling to recover from a historic recession, minutes from their latest policy-setting meeting show.

Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.5780 per dollar, 31 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.5749.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5675 at midday, -125 pips firmer than the previous late session close and -0.16 percent away from the midpoint.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, voicing hope for a healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Sino-U.S. relations deteriorated to their worst in decades during incumbent U.S. President's Donald Trump's four years in office, with disputes simmering over issues from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.7, firmer than the previous day's 95.62.

The global dollar index =USD was 91.937, slightly weaker than the previous close of 91.988.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.5595 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.7321, -2.29 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 0416 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.578

6.5749

-0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.5675

6.58

0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.16%

Spot change YTD

6.03%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

26.02%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.7 95.62 0.1 Dollar index 91.937 91.988 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.5595 0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7321 -2.29% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.