China's yuan hits weakest in over 5 months on disappointing data

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Thursday to its lowest level against the dollar since December, with investors put off by a string of economic data suggesting China's post-COVID recovery was faltering.

After the yuan crossed the 7 mark on Wednesday, investors and traders were closely watching where the People's Bank of China would set the daily yuan mid-point rate in case it carried any message on whether the central bank would try to slow the currency's decline.

Prior to the market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9967 per U.S. dollar, 219 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.9748.

Maybank analysts saw little policy signal in the fix, which was 34 pips below their expectations.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9988 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0024 at midday, 80 pips weaker than the previous late session close. During the late morning it weakened as far as 7.0097 per dollar, its weakest since December 2, 2022.

Win Thin, Global Head of Currency Strategy, Brown Brothers Harriman, said that the yuan's weakness continued to be driven by disappointing data, which in turn had fed into heightened central bank's easing expectations.

Broadly disappointing activity data for April, fuelled the pessimism already generated by Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declines and weak consumer price inflation data. Beyond questioning the the pace of economic recovery, investors have begun to price in a higher chance of the central bank loosening monetary policy.

Khoon Goh, Head of Asia Research at ANZ, concurred that the weakness in the yuan was due to disappointing Chinese economic data and a firmer dollar, but he expected the yuan to strengthen later in the year.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 102.826 from the previous close of 102.882.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 138 pips away from the onshore spot at 7.0162 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.8387 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.60% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0237 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9967

6.9748

-0.31%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0024

6.9944

-0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.08%

Spot change YTD

-1.46%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.20%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 102.826 102.882 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0162 -0.20% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.8427 2.25% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

