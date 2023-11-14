China's yuan hits two-month high on better economic data, cooling US inflation

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan traded near its firmest level against the dollar in more than two months on Wednesday, as mostly stronger October activity data and softer-than-expected U.S. inflation helped improve investor sentiment onshore and offshore.

China's industrial output grew at a faster pace last month and retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for an economy still showing significant pockets of weakness despite a flurry of support measures.

Meanwhile, cooling inflation in the U.S. convinced traders that rate hikes may have come to an end, dampening the dollar.

China's onshore and offshore yuan rallied sharply in the late session on Tuesday following the inflation data.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1752 per U.S. dollar, 16 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1768.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2545 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2395 at midday, 117 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.90% away from the midpoint.

The spot yuan strengthened to a high of 7.2357 per dollar, strongest level since Aug. 11.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 30 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2425 per dollar, its strongest level in more than two months.

The large gap between the offshore yuan and the onshore fixing also narrowed to the smallest since August, affirming China's decision to keep the yuan fixing stable amid high U.S. dollar volatility, analysts at DBS said.

China's central bank ramped up cash injections but kept the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans on Wednesday, with net injections far exceeding market expectations.

Given the larger-than-expected cash injection, a potential cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is now less likely in the near term, said UBS analysts.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 104.08 from the previous close of 104.053.

The yuan market at 0358 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1752

7.1768

0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2395

7.2512

0.16%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.90%

Spot change YTD

-4.69%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.32%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.08 104.053 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2425 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.075 1.42% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

