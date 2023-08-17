China's yuan hits over 9-month low on weak economy, more policy easing expectations

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to over nine-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, as widening yield differentials with the United States and expectations of more policy easing by Beijing eclipsed a firmer-than-expected guidance fix and state bank support.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2076 per dollar prior to market opening, 90 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1986 and the weakest since July 6.

However, the fixing was still much stronger than market projections - about 971 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.3047.

Maybank analysts said the stronger-than-expected fixing showed the central bank's continued efforts to ensure the yuan doesn't fall too low versus the dollar.

"That said, CFETS yuan index has started to soften and that could help to support exports and this is much needed given the fact that domestic demand could probably take a while to recover," they said in a note.

The CFETS yuan basket index .CFSCNYI, a gauge that measures yuan's value against its major trading partners, fell to 97.33 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. The index, the lowest since Aug. 8, and has lost 1.36% year-to-date.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3101 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.3174, the softest level since Nov. 3, 2022. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.3149, 159 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed the weakening trend to an over nine-month low of 7.3490. It last at 7.3381 per dollar around midday.

To prevent the yuan from sinking too fast, sources told Reuters that China's major state-owned banks were seen busy selling dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets.

State banks often act on behalf of China's central bank in the country's foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute their clients' orders.

Offshore branches of the state banks were seen selling dollars during London and New York trading hours this week, sources said.

The yuan market at 0344 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2076

7.1986

-0.12%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3149

7.299

-0.22%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.49%

Spot change YTD

-5.67%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.15%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.538 103.431 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3381 -0.32% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1125 1.34% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.