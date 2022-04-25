China's yuan hits one-year low; investors see more downside

Updates prices; adds analyst comments and details of market moves

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to a one-year low against the dollar on Monday, extending losses after posting its worst week since 2015, as a worsening economic growth outlook drove investor concern that the currency had more room to fall.

Sentiment also took a knock on fears that strict lockdown measures will spread to Beijing, after the capital city required everyone living or working in Chaoyang district to take three COVID-19 tests this week and put more than a dozen buildings under lockdown.

Lockdowns in more than a dozen cities across the country, including the financial hub of Shanghai, have heightened worries over wider disruption to economic activity and raised some doubts whether China will be able to reach this year's growth target of about 5.5%.

"Last Friday's sharp CNY depreciation may mark an inflection point for further CNY depreciation, (should) market continue to focus on the negative yield spreads of China and near-term weak economic performance," said Li Lin, head of global markets research Asia at MUFG Bank, revising down her yuan forecast to 6.55 by the end of the second quarter from 6.45 previously.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC on Monday at 6.4909 per dollar prior to market open, the weakest level since August 2021 and not far from Reuters' estimate of 6.4873.

In the spot market, both onshore and offshore yuan CNY=CFXS, CNH=D3 breached the key 6.55 per dollar, touching their weakest levels since April 2021, before trading at 6.5412 and 6.5715, respectively, as of midday.

Several traders said the pace of yuan weakening slowed after some state-owned Chinese banks, which usually trade on behalf of the central bank in the foreign exchange market, offered small amounts of dollars in the onshore market at around 6.55 per dollar level.

Authorities, though, have yet to show discomfort about the rapid losses in the yuan, which has weakened by around 2.6% since last Monday.

Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former senior official at China's foreign exchange regulator, said the current round of yuan depreciation was driven by the offshore market rather than by guidance from the official midpoint setting.

"The recent yuan decline was not the cause but the result of foreign investors' reduction in yuan assets ... Once the market confidence is restored, foreign capital may return at any time, and the yuan will regain support," he said.

Meanwhile, some traders said they are seeing growing demand for dollars from their corporate clients, who are betting on further declines in the Chinese currency.

The dollar's strength - against the backdrop of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening, the vanishing Chinese yield advantage and growing economic pressures - also has weighed on the yuan.

"Looking ahead, the next target would be the March 2021 high near 6.5795," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.

"With monetary policy divergence with the Fed set to widen, we think this yuan move still has legs," he added, noting the yield spread between the world's two largest economies would continue to move in the dollar's favour.

The yuan market at 0407 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4909

6.4596

-0.48%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.5412

6.5016

-0.61%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.77%

Spot change YTD

-2.85%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

26.53%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.86 103.6 -0.7 Dollar index 101.233 101.22 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.5715 -0.46% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6567 -2.49% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

