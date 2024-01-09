China's yuan hits one-month low on heightened monetary easing expectations

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened to a one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by growing market expectations of further monetary easing in the world's second largest economy.

Market participants have largely priced in a reduction to policy rates in the near term after major Chinese lenders lowered deposit rates late last year. Bets of further stimulus ratcheted up after Zou Lan, monetary policy department head of People's Bank of China (PBOC), highlighted reserve requirements as one of monetary policy options to support credit growth.

"We continue to see quantitative/liquidity measures as the main policy focus," Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

"More of these measures being put forward may limit the scope for an outright interest rate cut, although an interest rate cut can still materialise if the authority wants to double down on support."

Some investment houses expect rate cuts could happen as early as next week, when China is set to roll over 779 billion yuan ($108.58 billion) worth of medium-term policy loans due this month on Jan. 15. And it may lower rates at a monthly loan prime rate (LPR) fixing on Jan. 22.

In light of the heightened easing expectations, yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR hovered below the psychologically important 2.5% on Wednesday and pressured the local currency.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1055 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1010.

The central bank continued its months-long trend of setting the official guidance rate at levels firmer than market projections, traders and analysts said, a move widely seen as an attempt to prevent the yuan from falling too rapidly.

Wednesday's midpoint was 563 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.1618.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1731 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.1772, the softest level since Dec. 13. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.1742, 54 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed the weakening trend and last traded at 7.1835 per dollar by midday.

Currency traders said they will monitor U.S. inflation data due later this week to gauge the monetary outlook for the world's largest economy, while a slew of domestic economic data will also shed light on the economic conditions in China.

China is due to release December credit lending, trade and inflation this week and fourth-quarter GDP data next week.

The yuan market at 0357 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1055

7.101

-0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1742

7.1688

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.97%

Spot change YTD

-1.06%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.36%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.543 102.57 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1835 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9872 1.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

