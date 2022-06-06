China's yuan hits one-month high, buoyant dollar seen limiting gains

The yuan firmed to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Monday on investors' hopes that a stabilising Chinese economy could support the currency, but traders said a firm greenback would continue to limit further yuan strength.

    The most recent boost to the dollar came on Friday after
U.S. Labor Department data showed strong job gains in May,
though the rate of growth slowed.
    With the data indicating the U.S. economy is withstanding
high inflation and rising borrowing costs for now, the U.S.
Federal Reserve remains on track for a half-point interest rate
increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond. [nL1N2XQ16R]
    Traders said that without U.S. inflation turning lower, the
dollar index would be unlikely to correct, limiting the yuan's
upside and keeping it rangebound. The ongoing impact of COVID-19
curbs on the Chinese economy would also lead to uncertainty for
businesses and households, despite some reopening in Beijing and
Shanghai, analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ said in a note.
    In the latest indication of continued headwinds for the
Chinese economy, a private sector survey of the country's
services activity released Monday showed continued contraction
for a third straight month in May - though at a slower rate than
in previous months. [nZRN004IT9]
    "In the short term, the yuan will still be fluctuating in a
range. Longer term it will depend on the data," said a trader at
a foreign bank. "I tend to see room for more corrections in the
yuan."    
    Traders and analysts said they are in particular looking
ahead to this Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank,
which is expected to set the groundwork for an interest rate
hike at its July meeting.
    Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the
yuan's daily midpoint <CNY=PBOC> at 6.6691 per dollar, firmer
than the previous fix of 6.7095.
    Onshore spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened at 6.6391 per dollar,
its firmest level since May 5, before giving up ground to 6.6551
by midday, 49 pips firmer than Friday's late session close.
    The offshore yuan was last at 6.6604 per dollar, softer than
Friday's close of 6.6558, having turned lower from a high of
6.6452 per dollar earlier in the session.
    A possible lifting of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to fight
inflation would likely have little effect on the yuan's exchange
rate, Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho said in a
note.[nL1N2XS08Z] 
    "With prevailing downside risks for China economy, it is
hard to imagine that the Chinese government will push RMB
appreciation to counter the tariff cut impact," he said.
    "The reopening, China data and stimulus package will remain
the key drivers for the RMB market. Hence, we maintain our view
of two-way trading for the CNY in the near term."

    The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.6691   6.7095    0.61%
 <CNY=SAEC>                            
 Spot yuan          6.6551   6.66      0.07%
 <CNY=CFXS>                            
 Divergence from    -0.21%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -4.51%
 Spot change since 2005                24.36%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         101.21      0         0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    102.091     102.14    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.6604    -0.08%
 <CNH=> *                        
 Offshore              6.6847    -0.23%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
 <CNY1YNDFOR=> **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore <CNY=CFXS>
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
<CNY=SAEC>. 
    
    

