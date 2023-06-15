News & Insights

China's yuan hits 6-month low after policy rate cut, more downside seen

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 15, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - The yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar in six months on Thursday, after China's central bank cut a key policy rate with analysts forecasting more easing steps as fresh data reinforced recent signs of a broad loss of economic momentum.

China's central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months earlier in the day, in line with expectations and which appeared to be timed with data showing industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1489 per U.S. dollar, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1566.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1754 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1754 at midday, 123 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Thursday's cut to the lending rate signaled possible easing for longer-term rates over the next week and beyond as demand and investor sentiment weaken.

UBS analysts said that offshore yuan spot rate CNH=D3 had moved higher leading into the decision to cut the medium-term policy loan rate, as the market was widely expecting a reduction.

"With ongoing rate cuts for various People's Bank of China (PBOC) tools and local data continuing to disappoint, the (trading) desk sees little scope for any sustained offshore yuan rally in the short to medium term," the analysts wrote earlier in a note.

Maybank analysts concurred that continued economic weakness and potential for further easing from PBOC are likely to lead to more yuan losses against the dollar.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 103.271 from the previous close of 102.948.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 86 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.184 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.9713 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.05% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0322 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1489

7.1566

0.11%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1754

7.1631

-0.17%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.37%

Spot change YTD

-3.84%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.35%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Dollar index

103.271

102.948

0.3

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

7.184

-0.12%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

6.973

2.52%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.