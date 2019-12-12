China's yuan hits 4-1/2-mth high, shares jump on trade deal

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to a more than four-month high against the U.S. dollar and Chinese shares surged on Friday after Reuters reported the United States and China agreed to reduce existing tariffs and delay new ones due to take effect this weekend.

The United States has reached a "phase-one" trade deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between the two nations said on Thursday, adding that a statement from the White House was expected soon.

After opening at 6.9595 per dollar on Friday morning, the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened as much as 1.02% from its late-night close to 6.9570 per dollar, its firmest since Aug. 2.

It was trading hands at 6.9707 per dollar around 0211 GMT, 0.81% stronger than Thursday's close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed to 6.9247 per dollar overnight, its strongest level since Aug. 1. It traded at 6.9689 as of 0216 GMT.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said the news overnight came as a surprise to a market that had expected no deal or additional tariffs by the end of this year.

Another trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said the jump in the yuan Friday reflected a sharp upturn in sentiment.

"Gains in the yuan could be sustainable if the deal is signed according to what the report has said and if the existing tariffs are rolled back," he said.

In equity markets, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was 1.24% higher and blue-chip shares .CSI300 added more than 1.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was 1.67% higher.

The yuan's jump saw it breach the psychologically critical 7-per-dollar mark. China let its currency weaken past that level in early August for the first time in more than a decade, in a move widely interpreted as a sign that Beijing might be willing to tolerate a weaker currency to counteract the negative impact of the trade war with the United States.

