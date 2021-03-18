China's yuan hits 1-week high, but rally slows as Sino-U.S. meet looms

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, as investors cut back their exposure to the safe-haven U.S. currency after the Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

The Fed said the U.S. economy was heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and pledged to keep the money spigot flowing despite an expected surge in inflation.

The dovish tone of the Fed pressured the dollar and lifted the yuan. Prior to the market's open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a near one-week high of 6.4859 per dollar, 119 pips or 0.18% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4978.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4920 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4894, the strongest level since March 12. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4952, 100 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said some investors liquidated their long dollar bets to staunch losses on fears the greenback could weaken further. However, the yuan's gains were capped ahead of a looming meeting between senior officials from Beijing and Washington.

"Asian currencies may see some inherent upside pressure from spillover risk-on sentiment overnight," analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note.

"However, eyes will be on the U.S.-China meeting – early signs are not positive."

They added that the initial response in the offshore yuan CNH=D3 would be closely watched, but most traders maintained their expectations for the local unit to straddle the current range of 6.45 to 6.55.

Chinese diplomats will meet U.S. officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, marking the first high-level in-person contact since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, and the tone of any comments from the meeting could help market participants judge the likely path that Sino-U.S. relations could take under the new U.S. administration.

By midday, the global dollar index =USD traded at 91.516, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 6.4939 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4859

6.4978

0.18%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4952

6.5052

0.15%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.14%

Spot change YTD

0.51%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.42%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.78 96.88 -0.1 Dollar index 91.516 91.372 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4939 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6732 -2.81% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

