China's yuan firms to 2-week high as Fed flags monetary easing next year

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a two-week high against the dollar as traders cut their exposure to the U.S. currency after the Federal Reserve signalled rate cuts were on the way next year, .

After keeping the policy rate steady, Fed Chief Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view", sending the dollar and Treasury yields down.

China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed more than 500 pips in late trade on Wednesday, and was last fetching at 7.1379 per dollar, helped by narrowing in the interest rate gap between China and the U.S.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS touched its strongest level in two weeks at 7.1265 in morning trade.

The 10-year U.S. treasuries US10YT=RR yield broke below 4% and the yield gap between 10-year U.S. and China government bonds CN10YT=RR narrowed to 1319 basis points, the tightest since the end of July.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to a two-week low of 102.596 from the previous close of 102.869.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.109 per U.S. dollar, 36 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1126.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1340 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1299 at midday, 401 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The yuan currency bounced in November after a lengthy period of weakness this year. It is still down 3.3% for the year, although a broadly weakening dollar and PBOC's support steps have stabilised the currency in the past two months.

With pressure on the yuan easing, there will be more room for PBOC to ease policy, UBS analysts said in a note.

"Loan growth is still rather slow, so keeping rates low should still be in the agenda," the analysts said.

New bank lending in China jumped less than expected in November from the previous month, even as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to support a feeble recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The yuan market at 0302 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.109

7.1126

0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1299

7.17

0.56%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.29%

Spot change YTD

-3.22%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.08%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.596 102.869 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1379 -0.11% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.995 1.63% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

