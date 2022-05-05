China's yuan firms on stronger fixing, c.bank seen prioritising stability

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan returned from a three-day market holiday slightly firmer on Thursday as the central bank set a stronger fixing, and as the dollar stepped back on diminished expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

The dollar had slumped overnight from a five-year high after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the bank wasn't actively considering 75-basis-point rate rises to follow a 50-basis-point hike on Wednesday.

The greenback logged its strongest month since 2015 in April as concerns about a slowing global economy and a hawkish Fed bolstered demand for the currency. In China, intensifying economic headwinds from COVID lockdowns and a vanishing yield premium over U.S. debt drove the yuan to its worst month in nearly three years.

The yuan stabilised late in the month after the central bank reduced the amount foreign exchange banks must set aside as reserve, and after a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said China will step up policy support to stabilise the slowing economy.

On Thursday, the yuan's exchange rate remained stable, though traders said factors driving its weakness had not changed.

"The yuan is still biased toward depreciation, but the pace may be more orderly," said a trader at a foreign bank.

A private-sector survey on Thursday reflected continuing pressures on the world's second-largest economy, showing China's services sector activity contracted at the second-steepest rate on record in April, hit by widening COVID controls.

Spreading COVID cases prompted the capital Beijing to shut metro stations and bus routes, and extend curbs on many public venues as it attempts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday pledged monetary policy support to ensure ample liquidity, help businesses badly hit by the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country and support a recovery in consumption.

Qi Gao, foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said that the yuan's daily fixing indicated the central bank continues to prioritise stability.

The PBOC set the yuan's midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.5672 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.6177, and about 23 pips firmer than a Reuters forecast.

"The PBOC set the USD/CNY fixing lower-than-expected, indicating it intends to stabilise market expectations," he said, noting that a large gap between the weaker offshore yuan and its onshore counterpart showed investors remain worried about depreciation.

"After recent corrections, think dollar/yuan is likely to stabilise between 6.6 and 6.7 for now," Gao said.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5946 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6050 around midday, 40 pips firmer than Friday's late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 traded at 6.6257 at midday, more than 200 pips weaker than onshore spot, and softer than the previous close of 6.6190. On Tuesday, the offshore yuan touched its lowest level against the dollar since early November 2020.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6928.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.5672

6.6177

0.77%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.605

6.609

0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.58%

Spot change YTD

-3.79%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

25.31%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 101.77 102.24 -0.5 Dollar index 102.558 102.587 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6257 -0.31% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6928 -1.88% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

