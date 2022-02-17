China's yuan firms on strong demand, Ukraine tensions in focus

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Friday, buoyed by strong corporate demand for the currency, while traders remained vigilant on tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3343 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3321.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3371 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3344 at midday, 36 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Traders said FX settlement demand was unexpectedly strong after the Lunar New Year holidays, which supported the currency despite lingering overseas risks.

Reuters calculations showed China's trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index rising to 103 level, its highest since Feb 7.

A trader at a foreign bank expected the yuan to remain stable or rise slightly for the month.

China's top finance minister vowed to cut corporate tax rates more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to stabilise the economy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th party congress.

Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine and Kyiv's forces traded accusations that each had fired across a ceasefire line on Thursday and U.S. President Joe Biden said his sense was that a Russian invasion "will happen in the next several days."

U.S. Secretary of Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Concern about a conflict in Ukraine comes as markets were already rattled by a rates outlook that could hold as many as seven Federal Reserve increases in the year ahead.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on Thursday reiterated his call for the Fed funds rate to be raised to 1% by July to combat stubbornly high inflation, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the pace of hikes will need to be faster than previous cycles.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 95.818 from the previous close of 95.8. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.333 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:47AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3343

6.3321

-0.03%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3344

6.338

0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.00%

Spot change YTD

0.33%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.66%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.7 102.78 -0.1 Dollar index 95.818 95.8 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.333 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4423 -1.68% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

