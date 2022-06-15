China's yuan firms on signs of economic recovery, Fed in focus

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, as economic improvement supported market sentiment, while investors await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which could deliver the largest interest rate hike in three decades.

The world's second-largest economy showed signs of recovery in May as industrial production rose unexpectedly, data showed, but consumption was still weak and underlined the challenge for policymakers amid the persistent drag from strict COVID curbs.

"Overall, the encouraging figures suggested that the worst is behind after the lockdowns, paving the way for the revision of bearish China growth outlook this year," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a fresh one-month low of 6.7518 per dollar, 36 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.7482.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7270 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7194 at midday, 231 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said market attention has switched to the Fed decision due later in the session as the pace of the monetary tightening in the United States could affect global fund flows and major currencies.

Markets widely expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 75 basis points, more than previously forecast. FRX/

Some traders and analysts believe a likely Fed tightening had stopped the PBOC from lowering its medium-term policy rate on Wednesday, to prevent further policy divergence with the United States, which would weigh on the local currency.

"Given recent sharp rises in the interest rates abroad, we now think that the PBOC may not formally lower rates anymore this economic cycle," said Sheane Yue, China economist at Capital Economics.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 105.208 from the previous close of 105.518, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7289 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0355 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7518

6.7482

-0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7194

6.7425

0.34%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.48%

Spot change YTD

-5.42%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.17%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 101.88 101.38 0.5 Dollar index 105.208 105.518 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7289 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7154 0.54% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

