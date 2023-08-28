China's yuan firms on PBOC's strong daily fixing, tight liquidity offshore

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by the central bank persistently setting stronger-than-expected daily-mid-points, while tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market deterred traders from short selling the yuan.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1856 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 7.1883. The level, the strongest in two weeks, was nearly 1,000 pips stronger than market projections.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2681 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2834 at midday, 31 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 1.36% weaker than the midpoint.

The stronger official guidance came after China reported

profits at China's industrial firms fell 6.7% in July from a year earlier, slumping for a seventh consecutive month due to persistently weak demand.

Investors are expecting more stimulus measures to bolster the world's second-biggest economy.economy.

"If policy makers make a prompt announcement of coordinated policy moves in the fiscal, monetary, and property space with a clear roadmap and timing, it would be helpful to regain policy credibility and jumpstart demand momentum," said Bank of America analysts in a research note on Monday .

A cut in stamp duty on Monday cut lifted China and Hong Kong stock markets, analysts said.

The yuan also benefited from tight offshore liquidity, which has discouraged short selling in the spot offshore yuan. The cash squeeze was evident by a rise in the offshore yuan one-week forward implied yield CNHSWID=R on Monday.

"The high and volatile offshore yuan funding levels are keeping the market on its toes, and keeping traders cautious about pushing offshore yuan lower," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.05% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.287 per dollar.

The dollar index .DXY fell to 104.069 from the previous close of 104.077.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.0965, 1.26% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 3:15AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.